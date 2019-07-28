Give importance to competitive exams too: official

School Education Director S. Kannappan on Saturday called upon the youth to give equal importance to competitive examinations so as to climb the ladder of success.

Speaking at a programme after visiting the free coaching facility to candidates of the Group-IV/VAO examinations at the District Central Library here, Mr. Kannappan said that it was not enough for the students to confine themselves to academic programmes.

“It is a competitive world and there are many challenges, some of these might not be conducive for many. However, it is not impossible for determined persons to conquer the tough goals. It is possible for job aspirants to learn the nuances of clearing competitive examinations. There are many avenues for free coaching on competitive examinations and they should utilise the facility well to come up in flying colours in competitive examinations,” he said.

Quoting former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Mr. Kannappan said that he had devoted much of his presidential tenure to ignite the young minds and called upon the youngsters to dream for success. They should take cue from Mr. Kalam’s words. “Dream will lead them to take steps to achieve the desired goals,” he pointed out.

The School Education Director added that success and failure were part and parcel of life. There would be moments of ups and downs. People should develop an attitude to accept both happy moments and difficult time. The youngsters should translate challenges into opportunities. Constant and determined efforts, perseverance and patience were key for success.

Chief Educational Officer Muthukirishnan, District Educational Officers, Sivaraman and Kabir, District Central Librarian S. S. Sivakumar, Readers’ Circle president U. Shankar and others spoke.