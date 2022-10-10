‘Give bonus to all involved in the functioning of STC’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kumbakonam State Transport Corporation AITUC Labour Union has demanded bonus for all those involved in the corporation’s functioning.

In a demonstration held at Jabamalaipuram depot here on Monday, the participants demanded a 25 per cent of bonus for all eligible employees including those acting as `canvassers’ for STC services at the bus stands and sanitary workers working at various offices/depots of the Corporation.

Demanding that the balance amount of the scaled-down bonus percentage during the novel coronavirus pandemic period should also be paid along with the current year’s 25 per cent bonus demand, the demonstrators urged the government to extend ₹10,000 as festival advance to the employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had also exhorted the government to clear the provident fund/gratuity and other retirement benefits to the former employees before this Deepavali without fail.