‘Give bonus to all involved in the functioning of STC’

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 10, 2022 18:09 IST

The Kumbakonam State Transport Corporation AITUC Labour Union has demanded bonus for all those involved in the corporation’s functioning.

In a demonstration held at Jabamalaipuram depot here on Monday, the participants demanded a 25 per cent of bonus for all eligible employees including those acting as `canvassers’ for STC services at the bus stands and sanitary workers working at various offices/depots of the Corporation.

Demanding that the balance amount of the scaled-down bonus percentage during the novel coronavirus pandemic period should also be paid along with the current year’s 25 per cent bonus demand, the demonstrators urged the government to extend ₹10,000 as festival advance to the employees.

They had also exhorted the government to clear the provident fund/gratuity and other retirement benefits to the former employees before this Deepavali without fail.

