Give ₹1 crore relief to schoolgirl’s family, BJP tells State government

‘DMK cadre threatening victim’s father’

A member of the BJP fact-finding committee, Vijayashanthi, has said the State government must give ₹1 crore as compensation to the family of a class XII student of a Thanjavur school, who died by suicide recently.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had ordered a CBI probe to examine if there was an attempt to convert the girl to Christianity.

She claimed the cadre of the ruling DMK was threatening the girl’s father and the government was targetting Muthuvel, a VHP member who shot a video of the girl in which she mentioned that two years ago her parents were asked by school authorities to convert her to Christianity.

When reporters asked why the committee members met only the girl’s parents and did not speak to others, she claimed they tried to speak to the school authorities but were not given permission.

The Collector too told the delegation that the matter was now under CBI investigation. The government must cooperate with the CBI probe, she said.

