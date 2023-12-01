ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gita can show direction to the seeker’

December 01, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Raj Gopalaswamy, Global Technology Director, New Domains, Novelis, U.S., spoke on the ethics and experiences that define modern life in a talk titled “Indian Values, Global Outlook” in Tiruchi on Friday.

In his address, made as part of a faculty development programme at Santhanam Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School, Mr. Gopalaswamy said that the seventh and 13th chapters of the Bhagavad Gita could show the way to those seeking direction in awareness of divinity and self-knowledge. He touched upon various means of meditation and the works of noted philosopher-saints that could help shape one’s life.

N. Gopalaswamy, whole time director, Dalmia Cements, and P.K. Thiagarajan, president, Indian Valuers’ Association, participated in the programme.

K. Chandrasekharan, chief executive officer, Santhanam Vidyalaya, spoke.

