Girls reportedly pushed into bonded labour by their father

TIRUVARUR

Two girls, aged 14 and 13, of a family residing in Vellakulam hamlet near Kudavasal were reportedly handed over to an `agent’ for employment at Tirupur in lieu of a sum of ₹10,000.

The Kudavasal police received a tip off recently that two teenaged girls under their jurisdiction had been sent for employment in an establishment at Tiruppur by their father.

Upon investigation, the police ascertained that Kaliappan of Vellakulam had handed over his daughters to a ‘manpower agent’ at Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district for employment at Tiruppur.

The agent is said to have paid Kaliappan ₹10,000 as consideration for allowing his daughters to be employed at Tiruppur. Further, enquiries revealed that the poor financial status of family, which rely on agriculture labour and construction work to lead their life, had forced Kaliappan to accept the offer.

Thus, on Friday Kaliappan was taken to the Kudavasal police station for further interrogation and a police team had been sent to Tiruppur to bring back the children, police said.

Later in the day, the special team rescued them from the establishment and brought them back to Tiruvarur. The girls were handed over to the District Child Welfare Department officials, according to a press release.