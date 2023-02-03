ADVERTISEMENT

Girls’ hostel opened at IIIT-Tiruchi

February 03, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A girls’ hostel sponsored by the Infosys Foundation was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Tiruchi, on Friday.

Anil Kumar PN, Vice-President, Delivery Head of Application Services, Development Centre Head, Infosys Limited, Chennai, dedicated the hostel in the presence of N.V.S.N. Sarma, Director, IIIT, Tiruchi.

The hostel will have a capacity to accommodate 200 students. The opening of the hostel would help the institute increase the number of B.Tech seats for women, an official press release said.

