Tiruchirapalli

Girl’s death: Three detained over social media post

 

The Perambalur Police on Sunday detained three persons after they allegedly shared messages on social media platform apparently appealing to the people to join a peaceful rally in Perambalur on Monday seeking justice for the death of the class XII girl of a private residential school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district which triggered violence. 

Police sources said the trio had claimed that they had only forwarded the messages. 


Tamil Nadu
