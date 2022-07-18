Girl’s death: Three detained over social media post
The Perambalur Police on Sunday detained three persons after they allegedly shared messages on social media platform apparently appealing to the people to join a peaceful rally in Perambalur on Monday seeking justice for the death of the class XII girl of a private residential school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district which triggered violence.
Police sources said the trio had claimed that they had only forwarded the messages.
