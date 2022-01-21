Girl’s death: Indu Makkal Katchi stages protest

Members of Indu Makkal Katchi led by its State youth wing secretary Karthicrao staged a demonstration near Thanjavur railway junction on Friday seeking action against those responsible for the death of a school girl from Ariyalur district, who was an inmate of a hostel here.

They also sought compensation for her family. The protestors wanted the police to probe the alleged “attempted religious conversion” angle too and sought action against the school authorities as she was allegedly subjected to corporal punishment. The girl’s family members refused to accept her body from Thanjavur Medical College Hospital mortuary demanding action against everyone involved in the case..

Meanwhile, seeking a fair probe, Papanasam legislator M.H. Jawahirullah, also sought action against members of the BJP and other outfits, who he alleged were attempting to “disturb communal harmony by politicising the issue with religious overtones.”

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)