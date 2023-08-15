Girlfriend, seven others held for murder of youth

August 15, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Vallam police have arrested a young woman and seven others in connection with the recent murder of her boyfriend Sakthivel, 23, of Thirumalaisamudhram near Thanjavur.

According to police, Sakthivel worked as a driver at a private milk products manufacturing company. He went missing on August 6. Subsequently, a ‘man missing’ complaint was lodged with the Vallam police by his brother Saravanan.

Two days later, Ammapettai police passed on information to their Vallam counterparts that the body of an unidentified male was secured by them from a watercourse in their jurisdiction. On verification, it was ascertained that the deceased person was Sakthivel.

Further investigation revealed that Sakthivel and Devika, 20, daughter of Balaguru of Ayyasamipatti hamlet near Thirumalaisamudhram were in a relationship for some time against the wishes of both of families even though they belonged to the same caste.

Police said reportedly aggrieved by the firm stand taken by Sakthivel that he would tie the nuptial knot with Devika only, the girl’s family hired henchmen from Madurai to murder Sakthivel with the help of Sathya of Sengipatti. The plan was executed at Balaguru’s coconut grove on August 6 and the body was dumped at the Grand Anicut Canal near Kuruvapatti by the gangsters.

The Vallam police arrested Balaguru, his son Duraimurgan, Balaguru’s employee, Kathirvel, Sathya of Sengipatti, the henchmen, Girivasan, Santhoshkumar and Karthi of Madurai, and Devika since she was aware of the murder plan but preferred to remain quiet, and remanded them in judicial custody.

