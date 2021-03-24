Girl rescued

TIRUVARUR

24 March 2021 19:51 IST

A Telugu-speaking girl roaming around Paravakottai near Mannargudi was rescued and likely to get reunited with her family in Andhra Pradesh soon.

Nesakaram, the federation of non-governmental and the traders’ organisations in Mannargudi, received a call from Mr.Rajendran of Paravakottai two days ago stating that the villagers had spotted the girl loitering around in the village on March 20 and when questioned the girl was not able to provide any details except her name as she spoke in Telugu only.

Mr.Rajendran provided shelter to her at his house and subsequently with the help of Nesakaram the girl was brought to the All Women Police Station where the police managed to get the information about her and her family residing at Pettala near Polur in West Godhavari district, Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently the Mannargudi AWP personnel contacted the Polur Police in West Godhavari district and sought their help to reunite the girl with her family. The girl was handed over to the District Child Protection Committee which made arrangements for her stay at a home till her parents arrive and take back her with them, sources said.