A 13-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment after being allegedly sexually harassed and strangulated by an unidentified person near Gandharvakottai on Monday, succumbed at the Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.
The police which initially registered a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) read with Section 12 of the POCSO Act has altered it as a case of murder following the death of the girl. The crime was committed when the girl had left home on Monday to fetch drinking water but did not return. The minor was found in an unconscious state inside an eucalyptus tree grove later by her family members. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and put in intensive care unit.
Police conducted enquiries. The post mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the victim’s family on Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police P. Ve. Arun Sakthi Kumar said that the girl had been strangulated using a piece of cloth. There was no visible sign of sexual assault on the victim. Four special teams had been constituted to probe the case and apprehend the accused.
