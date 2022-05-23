Girl who was allegedly poisoned succumbs

A 19-year-old girl who was allegedly forced to drink juice laced with a poisonous substance, reportedly by three unidentified persons in BHEL police station limits on the city’s outskirts recently, succumbed on Monday while undergoing medical treatment.

The death of the girl, who was a second-year B. Com student in a city college, triggered protest by her family members and sympathisers. They staged a protest at Malaikovil cut road for about 30 minutes resulting in traffic holdup on the Tiruchi - Thanjavur highway for some time. Police personnel chased them after discussions with them turned futile.

The parents of the girl, belonging to Scheduled Caste community, demanded that the police alter it as a case of murder and wanted the culprits to be arrested. They also demanded ₹25 lakh compensation.

The alleged offence against the girl was reported on May 12 when she was on her way to her grandmother’s house when three unidentified persons allegedly accosted her. The trio allegedly forced her to drink a juice said to have been laced with a poisonous substance and fled from the spot.

The police came to know about the issue on May 18 when they got the intimation from a private hospital here where she was admitted. Acting on the complaint from the girl’s mother, the BHEL police registered a case under different IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) earlier.

The sources said the girl who was under treatment succumbed on Monday evening. The post mortem was conducted at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. However, the family members refused to accept the body. Meanwhile, the police have picked up a youth for inquiry in connection with the death of the girl.