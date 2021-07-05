Girl trapped inside car dies

TIRUCHI

05 July 2021 18:35 IST

A 13-year-old girl, who was found unconscious inside a car, died in hospital on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Theranipalayam in Siruganur police station limits.

Police sources said P. Ramya, who was reportedly mentally challenged, was found unconscious in a neighbour’s car on Saturday, when the vehicle owner came to open the door. She was rushed to Perambalur Government Hospital from where she was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment. She died on Sunday morning.

Police said the girl apparently closed the door and it got locked. She did not know how to open it and got trapped inside the vehicle and became unconscious. Siruganur police have registered a case.