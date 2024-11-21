Girl students of govt. schools in Perambalur get self-defence training

Several girl students of government middle, high and higher secondary schools in Perambalur district have been trained in self defence to improve their confidence level and make them psychologically and physically strong enough to protect themselves in times of critical situations they may encounter.

The training renamed as ‘Rani Laxmibai Atma Raksha Prashikshan’ was essentially meant for girls from Class VI to XII with the trainers in self defence appointed by the School Management Committee. Girl students of 56 government middle schools and 93 government high and higher secondary schools functioning at various places in the district were trained during the last academic year.

The self-defence training is imparted under the Centrally-sponsored scheme, ‘Samagra Shiksha’ being implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education in collaboration with Tamil Nadu government. Training is given in karate, judo, taekwondo and ‘silambam’ on the respective school premises itself.

Nearly 15,000 girl students underwent training in self-defence for a period of three months in 2023-2024, said S. Ayyappan, District Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Perambalur. A team of 20 to 25 trainers in self-defence were identified in Perambalur district and appointed by the School Management Committee to impart training to the students. Theoretical and practical sessions were conducted during school hours under the supervision of women teachers, Mr. Ayyappan said.

The training was conducted in such way that it did not affect the academic schedule of Class X Plus Two students. Theoretical classes covered aspects such as history, fundamentals and types of martial arts with and without weapons. A timetable was drawn up for the training as part of which exercises for body conditioning, breathing exercises and meditation were conducted as part of the practical sessions while being trained in self-defence techniques.

Girl students residing in hostels run by the State government also underwent training. Funds spent for the training was ₹22.35 lakh.

The girls were also trained to use articles such as key chain, duppata, mufflers, pen/pencil, notebooks and notebook as weapons of opportunity /improvised self-defence weapons to face any kind of critical situations and protect themselves in times of distress, said Mr. Ayyappan adding that the training saw enthusiastic participation of the students.