Girl students of government schools sensitised on child rights

Students of Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Town Hall, determined their personality traits and awareness level on child rights using a mind-mapping worksheet on Monday.

Encompassing role play and group activities as well, the day-long exercise, according to the Headmistress Devi Nirmala, was meant to prepare students for developing their all-round capabilities. Over 400 students from class VI to XII took part in the programme in two sessions.

An understanding of the concepts of self-development and child rights will stand the teens who are caught between childhood and adulthood in good stead to transform into successful professionals, according to Nicholas Francis, Director of CAN HR, who conducted the programme. Delivering a talk on ‘DNA for Success’ he emphasised on attitude, belief and commitment - ABC - to face the future with confidence.

T. Jayanthi Ranee, Advocate and Former Member of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Child Rights who handled a session on ‘Comfort Zone’ dwelt on Right to Survival, Development, Protection and Participation. She specified the roles of (SMC) School Management Committee and (WLCPC) Ward Level Child Protection Committee in empowering the students through disseminating knowledge about these aspects.