August 30, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Sushmitha (15) of Kandakarayam, Thanjavur district, died on the spot after a tree fell on her at her school campus on Tuesday evening at Pasupathikovil in Papanasam taluk. Another girl, Rajeswari (15) of Ganapathi Agraharam sustained grievous injuries in the incident.

Inquiries reveal that the girls studying in tenth standard at a government-aided private school at Pasupathikovil were about to leave the school premises when the mishap took place on Tuesday evening. A huge tree on the school campus uprooted and fell on them due to heavy wind and showers that lashed the region on Tuesday evening, sources said.

While Sushmitha died on the spot, Rajeswari was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, on hearing about the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin expressed his condolence to the family of the deceased girl student. He also declared a solatium of ₹5 lakh to Sushmitha’s family and ₹1 lakh to Rajeswari’s family, according to an official release.