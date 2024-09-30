ADVERTISEMENT

Girl raped by finance company staff, two held

Published - September 30, 2024 08:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Pattukottai All Women Police arrested two staff members of a private finance company on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl at Rajamadam on Saturday.

According to police, the victim’s father had taken a loan from a private finance company in Mannargudi. On Saturday morning, a staff of the finance company called his father over the phone but she had attended the call since she used to respond to such calls.

When she said her father was not well, the caller had allegedly asked her to make a personal visit to the company office at Mannargudi.

As the girl arrived at Mannargudi, she was taken to a remote place in Rajamadam area by two company staff on a motorcycle. At Rajamadam she was raped by the two men, who went back to Mannargudi leaving her at Rajamadam.

She managed to reach East Coast Road where she was found in a dismal state by the local people, who informed Adhiramapattinam policel. Subsequently, she was handed over to Pattukottai All Women Police, who registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the finance company staff, Muthupandian and Thavaseelan, police said.

