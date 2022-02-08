Girl orphaned by tsunami moves on in life, thanks to sustained support of senior IAS officer

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan at the marriage ceremony of Sowmya in Nagapattinam.

She has married after finishing schooling, graduation

Symbolising ‘resilience’ to the 2004 tsunami, Sowmya, a rescued five-year-old orphaned girl then, has found marital bliss after completing schooling and under-graduation with government support.

If Sowmya's marriage on Sunday took place under media glare, there was a good reason.

It was at Annai Sathya Government Home that she grew up in, along with Meena who had also lost both parents to the natural disaster. Everything she has achieved would not have been possible but for the interest that the then Collector and present Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and his family took in her. Both Sowmya and Meena have been calling him Appa for years now.

Unlike other orphaned children in the Home, these two girls had nowhere to go after their childhood as none of their relatives could be identified. Since the government rules do not permit retention of Sowmya in the Home after she attained 18 years of age, an alternative course had to be found.

Thankfully, supported by Malarvizhi, Member of Child Welfare Committee, and Suriykala, a social worker who is now no more, Sowmya could complete her B.A. in Economics at ADM College for Women, the senior IAS officer said.

As 'Appa', Mr. Radhakrishnan, accompanied by his wife Krithika and son Arvind, handed over the mangalsutra to the couple, Sowmya and Subhash, in the presence of present Collector A. Arun Thanmburaj and other senior officials.

"Sowmya and Meena symbolise the resilience to the tsunami; they are daughters of Nagapattinam," said Mr. Radhakrishnan, in a voice choked with emotion.

Meena, who was rescued as a few months old baby from the tsunami debris in Nagapattinam and is still at school, is all set to follow in the footsteps of Sowmya, with sustained support of Mr. Radhakrishnan's family.