Girl found murdered

A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing a few days ago was found murdered at Kavuthanaickenpatti near here on Thursday. The partially decomposed body of the victim, a Plus One student of a private school, was found with her faced covered with a piece of cloth a few kilometres away from her house at Vadakku Nagamangalam.

Police sources said the girl left home on the night of December 31 and did not return. Her parents searched for their daughter but could not trace her. Acting on a complaint, the Manikandam Police registered a girl missing case. Sources said the body of the girl was found on Thursday morning with her footwear close by. On receipt of information, police personnel went to the spot and conducted inquiries.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Ziaul Haque inspected the spot where the body was found. A detective dog was pressed into service. Forensic assistants also inspected the spot. The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital mortuary for post mortem. The victim’s father works in a private company at Sethurapatti.