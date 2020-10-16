Girl ends life

A 15-year-old girl ended her life at her house at Kumangulam in Alangudi police station limits in the district on Thursday.

Her father was away at work when the incident occurred, said police sources. The girl was a Class X student in a private school in Tiruchi. Her mother had died a few years ago. The reason for the girl to resort to the extreme step was being investigated. The post mortem was conducted on Friday and the body was handed over to the girl’s family. The Alangudi police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104’ and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.