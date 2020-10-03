Girl ends life

03 October 2020 20:01 IST

NAGAPATTINAM

A Plus One student allegedly ended her life at Kondal near Sirkazhi after being scolded by her parents for spending a lot of time playing games on mobile phone.

According to sources, the 16-year-old girl, daughter of a farmer, had spent a lot of time playing games and watching movies on her mobile phone. She was reportedly pulled up by her parents for ignoring studies and spending time on using her mobile phone. Upset over this, the girl consumed poison when she was alone in her house. The neighbours, who came to know about it, rushed her to a hospital in Sirkzhai, but she died. Sirkazhi police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 2464005.