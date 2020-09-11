Girl ends life

11 September 2020 21:18 IST

TIRUCHI

A 20-year-old girl who allegedly consumed poison recently in her house at Neikuppai near Samayapuram in the district and was undergoing treatment died on Thursday evening.

Police sources said the girl was playing with a child of her neighbour when its mother took away the kid from her. This is said to have led to a quarrel between the two families. Upset over this, the girl consumed poison. She was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. However, she died. The parents of the girl who went to the Samayapuram station on Friday urged the police to book a case against the child’s parents for driving their daughter to suicide.

The Samayapuram police which had initially booked a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure altered it under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and named the child’s father as accused after conducting detailed inquiries. Further investigation is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.