Girl ends her life in Mayiladuthurai, relatives accuse the school of humiliating her over malpractice

Published - July 26, 2024 08:47 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A girl studying in class VIII in a private school in Mayiladuthurai ended her life after allegedly being pulled up for copying in a class test.

The girl was allegedly caught cheating during a class test on Wednesday. The school authorities reprimanded her and informed her parents about the incident.

Later, when her mother was out, the girl had ended her life at home. Upon receiving the information, Mayiladuthurai town police sent her body to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, relatives of the girl accused the school authorities of humiliating her by accusing her of cheating. They demanded action against the school authorities. The relatives approached the District Collector, A.P. Mahabharathi, at an event held at the government hospital on Thursday. The District Collector assured them that a proper investigation would be conducted.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu health department helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050 for counselling)

