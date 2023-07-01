HamberMenu
Girl drowns in Koraiyar river

July 01, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Suraika (4), daughter of Sulaiman of Pothakudi near Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district, drowned while taking a bath in the Koraiyar river on Friday.

According to police, the deceased was taken to the Koraiyar river for a bath on Friday afternoon by Sulaiman. While the father and daughter were bathing in the river near Thandaalam bridge, the girl drowned.

Unable to trace his daughter, Sulaiman raised an alarm and later the Thevankudi police were informed about the incident. The Thevankudi police retrieved the girl’s body from near the regulator across Koraiyar river, located a few km away from the place where the father and daughter took a bath, police said.

