Girl drowns in farm well near Musiri

Published - August 26, 2024 06:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year old girl allegedly fell into a farm well at Paithamparai village in Musiri taluk and drowned on Sunday. The victim was identified as M. Nishalini, a Class X student of Government Higher Secondary School at Paithamparai.

The police said the girl left home to graze cattle and did not return back. The girl’s mother went in search of her daughter and found her footwear in the farm well.

An alert was sounded to the firefighters who removed the body from the well. The body was sent to the Government Hospital, Musiri, for autopsy. The Thathaingarpet police have registered a case acting on a complaint from the victim’s mother.

