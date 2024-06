A 14-year-old girl drowned in the Thimmakottai lake near Andimadam on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Piranshika of Koovathur. According to sources, she had gone to take bath in the lake along with her mother and a few other relatives.

On noticing the victim struggling for life, her relatives made frantic efforts to save her. But the efforts went in vain. He body was retrieved from the tank and sent for post mortem. The Andimadam police have registered a case and are investigating.