Girl dies of suspected food poisoning

February 11, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old girl died of suspected food poisoning near Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district on Sunday.

According to police, Govindaraj, 45, a native of Koozhattukuppam near T. Palur, was living with his wife Anbarasi, 38, and her daughters Dwaraka, 15, and Elakkiya, 12. On Saturday, they were admitted to Government Hospital at Jayamkondam following illness due to suspected food poisoning.

Elakkiya, who was on treatment, died on Sunday. The others were referred to a hospital in Kumbakonam for treatment, the police said. The Jayamkondam police are investigating the matter further.

