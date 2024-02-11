GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girl dies of suspected food poisoning

February 11, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old girl died of suspected food poisoning near Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district on Sunday.

According to police, Govindaraj, 45, a native of Koozhattukuppam near T. Palur, was living with his wife Anbarasi, 38, and her daughters Dwaraka, 15, and Elakkiya, 12. On Saturday, they were admitted to Government Hospital at Jayamkondam following illness due to suspected food poisoning.

Elakkiya, who was on treatment, died on Sunday. The others were referred to a hospital in Kumbakonam for treatment, the police said. The Jayamkondam police are investigating the matter further.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.