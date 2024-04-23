Girl dies of insect bite in Tiruchi district

April 23, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A nine-year-old girl died of insect bite at Thiruvenkatapuram in Thottiyam police station limits in Tiruchi district on Monday. The deceased, identified as R. Nithyasri, was a class III student of a matriculation school.

Police sources said the girl was bitten by an unidentified insect in her house on Saturday evening. She was rushed to the Government Hospital at Thottiyam and thereafter to the Government Hospital, Namakkal, for treatment.

The girl died in the early hours of Monday. Thottiyam police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure acting on a complaint from the girl’s father R. Rengasamy.

