Girl dies in road accident

A Class X girl student who was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her brother died in a road accident after a two-wheeler that came in the opposite direction collided with their vehicle on the road overbridge at Uthamarkovil on the outskirts of the city on Thursday. Police identified the victim as M. Sri Vedanayagi, 16, a student of a private school at Koothur.

The girl sustained head injury while her brother M. Sriharan, 21, sustained injuries on his right hand and leg. The girl succumbed to injuries in a private hospital in Tiruchi a few hours later. The rider of the other two-wheeler, V. Balasundar, 21, who was named as the accused, also sustained injuries. The Kollidam police have registered a case.