Tiruchirapalli

Girl dies in freak incident

A nine-year-old girl died on Saturday while undergoing treatment after a ‘dupatta’ got entangled in her neck.

It choked the girl while she was playing in her house at Keezha Kondayampettai in Tiruvanaikoil here. The incident occurred a few days ago when S. Nithyashree was playing with a dupatta she had apparently used it as a cloth-cradle when the cloth got entangled in her neck. The girl was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here where she died. The Srirangam police have registered a case.


