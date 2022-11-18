Girl beaten to death; six arrested in Pudukottai

November 18, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Six persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl who succumbed to injury a couple of days ago after allegedly being beaten, along with her family members, by a group of villagers when they were fleeing in an autorickshaw after reportedly stealing some brass items from three temples in the district recently.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesting that the six persons should not be arrested, a group of villagers resorted to a road blockade at Andakulam for nearly 45 minutes and demanded their release. A case of murder has been registered at the Ganesh Nagar police station following the death of the minor girl at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital where she was admitted, said police sources.

The family of six persons, including the girl, all hailing from Cuddalore district, fled in an autorickshaw recently after allegedly stealing brass items from three temples at Killanur and nearby villages. They were chased by a group of villagers in two-wheelers and intercepted them at Machuvadi near Pudukottai. Those in the autorickshaw were allegedly beaten up. The Ganesh Nagar police rescued them and got them admitted to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. The Udayalipatti police registered a theft case and arrested Sathyanarayanan - the father of minor girl.