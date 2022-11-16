Girl beaten to death for theft attempt in Pudukottai

November 16, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 10-year-old girl died on Wednesday after being attacked by residents of Killanur village in Pudukottai district for allegedly stealing brass items from temples located in the village.

According to police sources, the girl died after sustaining severe head injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when a family of six, hailing from Cuddalore, attempted to flee in an auto after stealing brass items from nearby temples.

On spotting them, the villagers thrashed and attacked them with stones. The girl who sustained severe injuries on her head was later taken to the Pudukottai government hospital where she died, police sources said

Police recovered the stolen items. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.