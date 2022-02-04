Girl attempts to end life

A class 12 school girl attempted to end her life, and a cousin who inadvertently fell ill as part of this attempt, have been admitted to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital here.

According to police, one of the two girls who were studying in a residential school at Vedaranyam, in Nagapattinam district attempted suicide. At the hospital she told the All Women Police, Tiruvarur that she was forcefully married off in 2017. She was admitted to the residential school where her cousin, also of the same age, was studying. She added that due to a misunderstanding between her family and her husband’s family, her family lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws at Panruti.

She told the police that due to the “stress” caused by these developments, she decided to end her life at the house of her cousin sister at Thirukkaravasal two days ago. Unfortunately, her cousin too had inadvertently consumed the soft drink she had spiked, in her attempt.

Both of them were taken to the TMC hospital, Tiruvarur by her family members. The All Women Police, Tiruvarur, registered a case based on the girl’s statement and started investigation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.