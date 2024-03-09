ADVERTISEMENT

Girl and 19-year-old boy found dead in Tiruchi district

March 09, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of a 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy were recovered from Karutha Kodangipatti village in Manapparai taluk in Tiruchi district. Police said it was a case of suicide.

A missing person complaint was filed by the girl’s parents on Thursday. The bodies of both youngsters were recovered from a hillock near Karutha Kodangipatti by Puthanatham police on Friday. Police said they had been in love with each other.

A senior police official from Puthanatham police station said the families of the boy and girl were related. “We hear there was no pressure from the family’s side. In their last social media posts, the boy and girl had announced that they had “married”. They had taken things required for the “marriage ritual” from their houses to the nearby hillock, where they ended their life early Friday. Further investigations were on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

