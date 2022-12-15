  1. EPaper
Girl admitted to GH dies

December 15, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old girl, who had abandoned her new born in Jeeyapuram in Tiruchi district, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a government hospital here after allegedly attempting to end her life.

The girl who gave birth to a male child out of wedlock, abandoned her newborn on December 5. Upon receiving information, the baby was rescued and sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi.

According to police sources, following a dispute with her family, she had allegedly attempted to end her life on December 8 and was admitted to the government hospital in Tiruchi, where she succumbed to death on Thursday morning.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 174 , and further investigation is underway.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

