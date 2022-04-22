Gingelly farmers hoping for good returns this season too

Cultivation of gingelly as a summer irrigated crop is steadily gaining ground in Lalgudi block over the past couple of seasons, thanks to good demand and returns to farmers, say Agriculture Department officials.

Coverage of the crop in the block has already crossed the 1,000 hectares (ha) mark this season and another 300-400 ha is expected to be covered as many farmers are sowing now under the Chithirai pattam. The crop is largely raised in Nagar, Keezhaperungavur, Thirumangalam, Poovalur and neighbouring areas.

“Last year, the crop was raised on 1,332 ha in Lalgudi block and we expect the figure to touch or exceed the mark this year too,” said an Agriculture Department official. Usually farmers in the block cultivate the crop during Masi pattam by mid-February. But this year the delay was caused due to the prolonged samba paddy harvest, he added.

The Agriculture Department was implementing the Targeting Rice Fallow Area (FRFA) for oil seeds under National Food Security Mission at Nagar to provide back-ended subsidy to farmers for micro nutrients and gypsum. This apart, TMV 7 variety seeds are given at 50% subsidy under Seed Village Scheme.

According to officials, a section of farmers prefers the oilseed to pulses given the good yield and returns. Farmers can hope to get a yield of 400-450 kg an acre in gingelly and get a return of about ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 if the produce fetched about ₹100 a kg.

For the first time last year, the Regulated Market functioning under the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business at Lalgudi roped in a private cooking oil manufacturing company to buy the oilseed from farmers through indirect auction and this met with a good response. About 38 tonnes of gingelly to the value of about ₹40 lakh was procured. “The produce fetched about ₹92-₹107 a kg last year. The auctions will continue this year too and we expect the produce will fetch more than ₹100-₹110 a kg as the war in Ukraine has triggered good demand for oilseeds,” the official said.

While welcoming the indirect auction at the Lalgudi Regulated Market, N.Veerasekaran, State secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangam, said the farmers got reasonably good price last year. He hoped that the auction would attract more traders and also fetch better price this season.