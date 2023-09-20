GIM to target ₹1000 crore investments in Thanjavur district

September 20, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed to encourage an investment of ₹1000 crore in Thanjavur district from domestic investors during the Global Investment Meet (GIM) scheduled to take place by January next year.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector Deepak Jacob pointed out that already 37,925 micro, small and medium enterprises exist in Thanjavur district, out of which 103 were small industries/business houses.

Though Thanjavur is basically an agrarian district it has high tourism potential since tourist places such as Grand Anicut, Tanjore Palace, Saraswati Mahal Library and Manora exist in this district. Thus new investments or expansion proposals in business and service sectors would be encouraged along with non-direct agriculture-related projects. Projects such as pickles manufacturing etc. and bullion and precious stones-related industries would also be encouraged, he added.

Exhorting the investors/existing industrial units to utilise this opportunity by signing memorandums of understanding with the State Government, the Collector said that the government had fixed a target of ₹1000 crores as domestic investment from 667 units during the GIM to be held on January 7 and 8, 2024. Further details can be had from the office of the General Manager, District Industries Centre, Nanjikottai Road, Thanjavur either in person or over the phone: (04362) 255318 or 97888 77322 or 89035 42269 or 98428 27835, the release added.