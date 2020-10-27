Ghat road to Viralimalai temple to be ready by March

Construction of a ghat road to Subramanya Swami Temple situated atop a hillock at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district is in full swing.

The State Highways Department (Construction and Maintenance) of Pudukottai division is executing the project at a cost of ₹3.8 crore with funds provided by the Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department.

According to a senior official of the Highways Department, construction of a concrete retaining wall to a length of 360 metres from the base to the top is nearing completion. Simultaneously, earth work for laying the road is also underway. The two-lane ghat road will be laid to a length of 360 metres with paved shoulder to a width of one metre on either side.

The project envisages creation of a parking lot atop the hillock. Construction of a retaining wall surrounding the parking lot is also underway. The parking area measuring a little over 300 sq m is coming up near Idumbar temple. Street lights will be installed along the ghat road. Also, there will be concrete drains on the hill side to prevent stagnation of water, the official said.

The highlight of the project is provision of lift facility from the parking lot to the shrine. The lift is being provided especially for the benefit of elders and physically challenged devotees visiting the temple situated along Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

The entire project is expected to be completed before March ahead of Thai Poosam, Vaikasi Visakam, Arunagirinathaar Thiruvizha, Panguni Uthiram, Kanda Sashti and Thirukarthigai festivals.