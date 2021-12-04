GH nurse feted for timely action

Tiruvarur SP C. Vijayakumar presents certificate of appreciation to government nurse Vanaja for saving the life of an accident victim.

A nurse of government headquarters hospital at Mannaragudi whose timely act saved the life of a youth was feted by Tiruvarur District Police on Saturday.

The nurse, Vanaja of Katturthottam, while proceeding to her native village from Madukkur on Friday with her family, aborted her journey to rescue an injured young man, who lay unconscious by the roadside near Lakanampet after a fall purportedly after hitting cattle, and immediately arranged for his treatment at the government hospital.

She administered first aid to the motorcyclist and revived his heartbeat, while her family members dialled the 108 ambulance service.

The injured man was identified as Vasanth, 21, of Karuvakuruchi near Mannargudi.

On learning about the timely intervention of Ms. Vanaja in saving the life of an accident victim, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvarur, C. Vijayakumar praised the nurse for her action and presented a certificate of appreciation on Saturday.