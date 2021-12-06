GH nurse feted for saving accident victim’s life

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Monday felicitated a government hospital nurse Vanaja who performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on an accident victim and saved his life recently.

The Minister appreciated the nurse attached to Mannargudi Government Headquarters Hospital for her life saving act at a programme organised at the Collectorate here. Collector Gayathri Krishnan and other officials participated in the programme.

Ms. Vanaja was proceeding on the Vadaseri road when she noticed the unconscious youth aged around 20 to 22 years. He appeared to have been riding a two-wheeler and met with an accident. She examined him and performed the CPR on the youth, who was later identified as Vasanth of Karuvakurichi village.

After he began to breathe again, she sent him to Mannargudi Government Headquarters Hospital for further treatment. An official press release on Monday said the injured youth was in good condition now.