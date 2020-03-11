GH completes 1,000 coronary angiogram

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital attached to the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College has completed 1,000 coronary angiogram and coronary angioplasty procedures during the last one year.

The cath lab established at a cost of ₹ 3.6 crore with diagnostic imaging equipment for visualising arteries and chambers of the heart enabled the Department of Cardiology to achieve the milestone.

K. Vanitha, Dean, told reporters here that the milestone was a testimony to people’s faith in the hospital. The benefits of cath lab had been passed on to the patients ever since it became operational a year back. In the initial stage, on an average, one coronary angiogram or angioplasty procedure was done a day. It went up to three subsequently. The painless procedure generally took about 30 minutes to two hours. Considering the effectiveness of the procedures and high percent of success, more patients had come forward to undergo angiogram and angioplasty. Most of the patients who went through the procedures had been covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

T. Balasubramanian, Professor, Department of Cardiology, said the hospital had implanted permanent pacemakers procedures on two patients. Similarly, it had planned to perform cardiac catheterisation on children affected with atrial septal defects and ventricular septal defects. The hospital was fully equipped to perform the procedure.