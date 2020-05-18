Getting an e-pass is a cumbersome process: applicants

The tough norms being in force for granting e-pass have irked applicants. Until May 1, software of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) was used for receiving, processing and granting e-passes for the general public, who wanted to travel from one place to another for attending marriages, funeral and medical emergencies. Since May 2, the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency had taken over the responsibility of granting e-passes to move within districts, between districts and outside the State.

People, who seek passes, have to log on to the website at https://tnepass.tnega.org The portal is accessible through mobile phones as well.

The website enables individuals and organisations to apply for e-passes for movement of people or employees. It issues three types of passes — intra-district (within a district), inter-district (outside a district) and inter-State (outside Tamil Nadu).

Organisations will have to upload their GST registration certificate/Udyog Aadhaar as proof and must follow the standard operating procedure as detailed along with any other orders issued by the government, and details of vehicles permitted for transporting employees.

But the not-so-tech savvy e-pass seekers complain that they find it extremely difficult to apply for passes under the system.

People have a number of reasons for travelling from one place to another. But, the system does not permit beyond few specific purposes such as applying for medical emergencies, marriages and death.

After the partial relaxation on curbs, a number of people, particularly those employed in private companies, banks, sales executives and others, who want to travel to various places in the State, has gone up drastically. But, only a few managed to get the e-passes. Many applications are rejected.

“I applied for e-pass thrice since Friday to travel from Tiruchi to Chennai to report for duty in Chennai on Monday. But, my application has been turned down. I was not informed of the reason and could not report for duty as scheduled. I do not know how to reach Chennai,” said a senior executive of a private bank in Chennai, who did not want to be identified.

Moreover, e-passes were issued for round trips initially. Now, it has been restricted to one way trip. The power of issuing passes has been given to the destination Collector.