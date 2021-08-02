Get vaccinated without fail, Collector urges public

Collector Kavitha Ramu on Monday inspected a COVID-19 awareness programme organised at the new bus stand here. Awareness on the safety measures to be taken by every individual to prevent themselves from getting infected by the viral infection was created through dance performance, practical demonstration on ways to wash hands and also by drawing kolams carrying messages. Helium balloons printed with COVID-19 awareness messages were also released on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Kavitha Ramu said the awareness programme conducted at the new bus stand by the Pudukottai municipal authorities was part of a week-long campaign that is to be conducted all over the district up to August 7. As part of the programme, instructions have been given to officials concerned to organise painting and quiz competitions connected with COVID-19 subject through online mode besides screening documentary films and by way of advertisements in the media during the week, the Collector said.

Ms. Kavitha Ramu said the general public should wear masks without fail and ensure personal distancing while venturing out to public places and wash their hands to safeguard themselves from the viral infection. They should get themselves vaccinated without fail, she added.