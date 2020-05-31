Get TN-ePass for inter-zonal travel, Railways tell passengers

Tiruchirapalli

Having notified the operation of four special trains within Tamil Nadu from June 1, the Southern Railway has requested passengers to apply for TN-ePass, ahead of their journey, if they were to travel from one zone to another.

The railways had announced the operation of Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdhi specials (except Tuesdays); Madurai – Villupuram – Madurai Intercity Superfast specials (daily); Tiruchi – Nagercoil-Tiruchi Superfast specials (daily) and Coimbatore – Katpadi-Coimbatore Intercity Superfast specials (daily).

A press release from the Southern Railway on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu government had announced a set of protocols and guidelines for movement, testing and quarantine of persons from other States to Tamil Nadu as well as for the movement of persons within the State.

The Tamil Nadu government has classified the State into eight zones. Accordingly, Zone – I comprises Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode,Tiruppur, Karur, Salem, Namakkal districts; Zone – II encompasses Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Krishnagiri; Zone-III Villupuram,Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi; Zone –IV Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Tanjore, Trichy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai; Zone – V Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram; Zone – VI Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi; Zone –VII Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengallpattu and Zone -VIII Chennai Police Commissionerate limit.

The Southern Railway release said for intra or inter-district movement of rail passengers within the zone classified by the State government, the TN-ePass was not required. For movement of rail passengers from one zone to another (other than zone 8), it was mandatory that rail passengers register the details online and obtain TN-ePass by applying on the website http://TNepass.tnega.org

It further said as per the requirement of the State government, passengers should carry the details of PNR number of their ticket, name, address and phone numbers written / printed on a white paper. The details should be furnished for all passengers booked under each PNR and handed over to officials nominated by the railway administration at the time of boarding at the originating station.

Meanwhile, advance bookings commenced at Tiruchi Junction for the special trains. Markings had been made at the passenger reservation counters at Tiruchi Junction to ensure personal distancing of public when they wait to book their tickets.

