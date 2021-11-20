Tiruchirapalli

Get subsidy for installing rooftop solar system

The Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) has urged residents of Nagapattinam district to avail themselves of the subsidy provided by the government to erect grid connected rooftop solar systems.

The government was providing up to 40% subsidy in the fixed cost of installation of the systems in individual houses or apartments. The excess power generated through such systems, after domestic consumption of the owners, would be sent to the grid with net metering. This would substantially reduce the power charges for the owners. Domestic consumers who face high power bills can opt for this system, an official release said.

Those who wish to benefit from the scheme can register their names with the Tangedco online link: https://www.tnebltd.gov.in/usrp/apply.xhtml

More details can be had from the Assistant Engineer of TEDA at the District Rural Development Agency by dialling 9385290522 or by sending an e-mail to:ngp@teda.in


