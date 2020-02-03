Get ready for The Hindu Young World Quiz tomorrow

The Hindu Young World Quiz 20th edition will take place at MD Hall on BHEL campus on February 5.

On the spot registration for seniors (classes VII to IX) will begin at 9 a.m. for the event slated to commence at 10 a.m.

Sibi Adhithya Senthilkumar, Sub-Collector, Srirangam, the chief guest for the valedictory session, will distribute prizes.

A team consisting of two students of same category and same school have to register by paying ₹200 towards registration (₹100 per member). While any number of teams from the same school can participate, a maximum of only two teams from a school will be permitted in the final round with six teams. All students taking part in the contest will receive participation certificates.

Online registration can be done through the online portal:http://www.

thehindu.com /ywquiz.

The prize distribution ceremony will take place at 12.45 p.m. Prizes will also be presented to the members of the audience for responding with instant answers to questions posed to them.

The event is presented by Canara Bank and powered by LIC. FITJEE is the regional sponsor. The gift partners constitute HPCL, Eagle Control and Pink and Orange.

For more details, contact K. Venkatesan (9443180834) or P. Ramesh (9841076655).