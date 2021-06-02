‘Get ready for south-west monsoon’

Collector P. Uma Maheswari convened a meeting through video conference from her camp office here on Wednesday with officials of various government departments regarding the preparatory works to be taken ahead of the south-west monsoon and regarding COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Collector asked the Rural Development department officials to plug breaches in waterbodies and mobilise adequate stock of sand in gunny bags. She advised the Public Works Department officials to carry out necessary repair works in the cyclone shelters and keep them in a state of readiness to accommodate the public.

The Collector asked the Fisheries Department officials to alert fishermen about the weather conditions and make necessary preparatory works. The Health Department officials were asked to maintain adequate stock of medicines and take steps to mobilise medical teams. Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services Department were asked to remain in a state of preparedness with necessary paraphernalia required for rescue operation.

The Tahsildars were asked to convey the quantum of rainfall, the extent of damage caused to houses and about loss of lives of humans and cattle if it were to happen in their respective taluk to the Disaster Management Unit functioning at the Collectorate. District Revenue Officer P.V. Saravanan and officials from various government departments participated, an official release said.