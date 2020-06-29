‘Get local body’s nod before holding family function’

The Pudukottai district administration has intructed people, who plan to organise family functions such as wedding and ear-piercing ceremony to inform the local body and obtain permission.

Organisers of such events should inform the taluk office, municipal office or town panchayat well in advance and obtain permission.

In an official release on Monday, Collector P. Uma Maheswari sought the cooperation of the public to the move and said it would prevent overcrowding and ensure precautionary measures.

Efforts, involving various government departments, to contain the spread of the viral disease were under way in the district.

Awareness of the need to wear mask, ensure personal distancing, wash hands using soap frequently and desist from venturing out of their home without any genuine reason was being created continuously among the public.