‘Get district administration’s advice to save trees’

May 23, 2022 18:57 IST

Green Needa, an organisation involved in the promotion of greenery, has called upon the Highways Department to seek the guidance of Tiruvarur district administration for relocating trees along Needamangalam-Mannargudi Road where widening project is to be taken up soon.

In a statement issued here on Monday, chief coordinator of Green Needa M. Rajavelu said around two dozen trees were saved from felling when the Highways Department took up road widening work between Coimbatore and Pollachi, thanks to the initiative of the then Pollachi Sub-Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan.

Since the same IAS officer was now the Collector of Tiruvarur district, the Highways Department could get the guidance of the official in transplanting the trees along the 12-km stretch of Needamangalam-Mannargudi Road instead of felling them, he pleaded.

Felling of several old trees along Kumbakonam-Needamangalam stretch up to Kottaiyur for the road widening project was regrettable, he said.